The entire world is grappling to contain the coronavirus but New Zealand has eradicated the novel coronavirus. On Sunday, New Zealand marked 100 days without community transmission of the COVID-19.

The people of South Pacific country are taking part in rugby games in packed stadiums and are having food in their favourite restaurants without fear of getting infected with the dangerous coronavirus. But some worry is that the nation might become complacent and not adequately well-positioned for future outbreaks. The country is on high alert as we know that Vietnam and Australia, the two nations which once had the virus under control are now struggling because the infection re-emerged.

New Zealand imposed a strict lockdown in late march during which most companies have been shut down, and everyone except essential workers had to stay at home. The country has followed an elimination plan to combat coronavirus rather than just aiming to contain the virus. The first case was identified on February 26th and the last one detected on May 1st. It took 65 days for the elimination of the virus.

The New Zealand border is inaccessible to everyone except for the returning residents, although certain exceptions have been made for business and compassionate reasons. Everyone has to go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said, "Achieving 100 days without community transmission is a significant milestone, however, as we all know, we can't afford to be complacent."

He further added that, "We have seen how easily the virus can re-emerge and spread in the areas where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to easily stamp out any future cases in New Zealand."

Everyone is singing praises for the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's leadership. During the lockdown, she gave a message that resonated: "Go hard and go early."