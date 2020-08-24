A California Superior Court judge ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, in her legal battle over her nondisclosure agreement. The order was issued on Monday but posted online Friday by Clifford's attorneys.

Stormy Daniels an adult film actress who claims to have had an affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007, signed a $130,000 non-disclosure deal with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who filed the suit under her legal name Stephanie Clifford. However, Trump denies it. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision.

In 2018, Clifford sued Trump seeking exemption from the NDA. In addition, Trump and his legal team decided in court not to sue or enforce the NDA in any other way. The suit was denied and Clifford's claims ruled moot, as the NDA was made unenforceable.

Trump and his allies denied that the president had known about the payment for many years until Trump admitted it on Twitter in May 2018 and said that he reimbursed Cohen for the money paid to Daniels.

Daniel's suit over the non-disclosure arrangement was withdrawn before going to court or arbitration because the parties were not silent any longer. Trump's attorneys said Daniels did not win the case and was thus not entitled to lawyers fees, but Judge Robert Broadbelt III disagreed with his decision on Monday, posted by Daniels' attorneys online.

Broadbelt wrote that because Trump had reimbursed Cohen for Clifford's $130,000 payment, and because Trump's legal team had previously claimed that a defamation suit brought by Clifford against the president would be resolved by an arbitrator under NDA, the President was effectively a party to the agreement.