Starting Monday (August 15), Scotland will become the first country in the world to ensure universal access to free period (sanitary) products. The Scottish Parliament had passed landmark legislation — the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act — in 2020.

The legislation will come into effect tomorrow. The councils and education providers (schools, colleges and universities) in Scotland are legally required to make period products such as tampons and sanitary pads available free of charge to anyone who needs them, the Scottish government said in a statement issued Sunday.

“Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them,” said Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.

Those needing sanitary products can find their nearest collection point by using the PickupMyPeriod mobile app. Sanitary products were already free for students, but the bill placed a legal duty on ministers to ensure anyone can get access to them.

“We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action,” Shona added.

In November 2020, the Scottish parliament voted unanimously in favour of the Period Products Bill.

