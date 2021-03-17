Cop Turns Millionaire After She Quits Profession To Become Adult Star

You can get into any field of the job as long as you are comfortable and happy with it. Sometimes what we do cannot be satisfying, it is when people make the switch. A woman police officer in the UK quit her job and decided to become an ‘adult’ star as she was disappointed with the work environment.

Charlotte Rose had to work and adjust to the male-dominated working environment, which became difficult after some time. She abandoned her post in 2014. “I passed the test and was qualified but it became apparent very quickly that it wasn’t for me and the job was very male-dominated. I knew I could spend 10 years trying to get into the dog unit and it could never even happen, so I quit after one year when I was 20 years old,” she said.

One of Rose’s friends told her about other jobs that she can do. One was posing with a sports car. Rose decided to give this option a try and started working as a lingerie model. In 2016, she started her OnlyFans account and in a few months, she was able to build a good fanbase.

Rose is very active on her OnlyFans page and posts pictures and other content regularly. She has decided not to indulge in anything that she is not comfortable with and makes sure that her page is tame and unique.

Rose said that she likes to keep her page in a certain way. “Everyone assumes OnlyFans is just porn and I have nothing against it, but personally I don’t do that level of content. My page is very tame but it works because I’m a niche. Many pages are hardcore but I won’t do that, I like my page to be different.”

The ex-cop further added that she often does roleplay and other stuff to keep surprising her fanbase. “I will roleplay and talk to the camera as if it’s a guy and cover some fantasies, but it’s mostly me talking to them. It’s personal for me and I’ve built up relationships with a handful of my fans that I talk to daily and know inside out.”

Started in 2016, Rose now earns around 115,000 per GBP 150,000 per month. She is now a millionaire and even owns a Lamborghini.