Launching a racist tirade against Indian-origin Nikki Haley, the Conservative commentator Ann Coulter asked Nikki to go back to India. She made this racist remark while appearing on The Mark Simone Show podcast on Wednesday.

The Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is under fire for making the offensive remark against the new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“Why don’t you go back to your own country?” Ann Coulter said on a podcast earlier this week.

Nikki Haley also known as Nimrata ‘Nikki’ Randhawa announced on February 14 in a video that she was running for US Presidential elections. Nikki, the former Governor of South Carolina’, has not reacted to Ann’s remarks yet.

Ann called Nikki a ‘Bimbo’ and a ‘preposterous creature’ for removing the Confederate flag from the grounds of South Carolina’s Statehouse following the 2015 mass shooting at a predominantly black church in Charleston.

“This is my country lady,” Ann said.

“I’m not an American Indian, and I don’t like them taking down all the monuments,” Ann was quoted as saying by the NBC News.

Ann also denigrated India and said the people are ‘starving’ and also she doesn’t get why people are ‘worshipping cows and rats’.

“What’s with the worshipping of the cows? They’re all starving over there. Did you know they have a rat temple, where they worship rats,” Ann said.

