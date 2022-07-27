Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo were killed on Tuesday as anti-United Nations protests spiralled into a full-blown violence, a BSF spokesperson and the UN said.

“On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peacekeeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests,” a spokesperson for the Border Security Force (BSF) said in New Delhi

Grieving the loss of “two valiant” Indian peacekeepers abroad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demanded that the perpetrators of the “outrageous attacks” must be held accountable and brought to justice. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice . — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 26, 2022

The two soldiers were part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in strife-torn Democratic Republic Congo.

Anti-United Nations rock Goma city

At least 15 people have been killed and 50 others wounded on the second day of anti-United Nations protests in Goma city.

Protests began on Monday as crowds took to the streets of North Kivu province’s main city Goma against the country’s UN mission claiming the UN peacekeepers have failed to protect civilians from armed groups’ decades-old fighting.

Also Read: Telangana Continues to Log Over 700 New Covid-19 Cases

The UN says that protesters have “violently snatched weapons” from the Congolese police and fired at peacekeeping forces. UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said reports of civilian casualties, including reports of UN peacekeepers killing and injuring civilians, would be investigated.