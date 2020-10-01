Two years after she went missing, a Colombian woman was found in the sea floating alive on Saturday. According to a media report, fishermen found her floating off the coast of Colombia and rescued her, the video of which has gone viral now. She was seen weeping inconsolably after she was sat on the boat.

Angelica Gaitan, 46, was found around two kilometres away from the shore of Puerto Colombia at around 6 am on Saturday by fisherman Rolando Visbal and his friend. Visbal had later shared the video on Facebook.

According to a media report, they initially thought that it was a piece of wood until she raised her hand. When the fishermen came close, they spotted her and rescued her. Gaitan was exhausted and was suffering from hypothermia after staying afloat for more than eight hours. After she was rescued, the first words she reportedly uttered were, "I was born again, God did not want me to die."

Speaking to RCN Radio, she said that she was a survivor of domestic violence and stayed in a toxic relationship for more than 20 years. In 2018, she decided to run away, when her husband tried to break her face and kill her.

She said police complaints also did not help as he would be freed after 24 hours. After he would return, his assaults continued. Gaitan said that she wandered streets for six months before finding a rescue centre to stay. However, her ex-husband moved cities and then police asked her to leave the shelter.

"I did not want to continue with my life," said Ms Gaitan. "I wanted to end everything, I had no help from anywhere not even from my family, because this man kept me away from my social circle, that's why I didn't want to continue living." Gaitan then decided to jump into the sea and said that she does not remember anything as she slipped into unconsciousness.

Later, local media tracked Gaitan's daughter, Alejandra Castiblanco who said that her mother was missing for the past two years and domestic violence stories were false. The two daughters are now raising money to bring their mother to capital Bogota.

Watch the rescue videos here: