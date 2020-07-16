Social media is full with viral videos. One video that caught our attention is that of a bird. Not a regular cockatoo bird, but one that grooves to the music you play. Definitely, the content you must be looking for amid all the sad news you are surrounded with.

The video shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman has over a million views and will be the most fun thing you will find on the internet today.

"Ok, so this bird doing multiple dances to different alarm ringtones is definitely the Twitter content I’m here for. Birds, bruh...," he captioned the video.

In the video, with different alarm ringtones, the cockatoo dances to each new tone. As the person holding the phone changes the ringtone each time, the cockatoo will also groove in the same manner the ringtone demands.

The video posted yesterday, July 15 has over 1.9 million views and over 93,000 likes.

One user commented, "This has made my whole day, I am so in love with beautiful creature, my sister had a one years ago but she never did this, though she did like music and dance on her perch." Another commented, "Made my day."

Watch the video here: