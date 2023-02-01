Classified Documents Probe: FBI Search US Prez Biden’s Delaware Home

New York: Federal law enforcement team is searching President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden’s lawyer said. The search operation is part of an ongoing investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.

According to reports, the FBI searches at the US President’s other home in Wilmington, Delaware were conducted between December and January. The reports said the FBI agents located some documents with classified markings and recovered some of Biden’s handwritten notes. It’s not clear how many documents were seized by the agents.

As the FBI agents carried out the ‘planned’ search operation with President’s ‘full support’, therefore no search warrant was sought.

“The search operation was carried out without advance public notice in the interests of operational security and integrity,” Bob Bauer, Biden’s lawyer said.

Last November, the FBI team recovered some classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington DC. However, this was not made public at the time.

Notably, former President Donald Trump is also embroiled in controversy related to the handling of classified documents. During August 2022, the law enforcement agency launched a search operation at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and recovered dozens of boxes and nearly 11,000 documents including about 100 with classified markings.

Following the controversy, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed two separate special counsels to review Trump and Biden’s handling of classified documents.

