Christie's Presents Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vinous Perfection, an Exceptional Single Owner Collection Online

Christie’s Wine Department in America is pleased to announce Domaine de la RomanÃ©e-Conti, Vinous Perfection. An Exceptional Single Owner Collection: Online, an online-only sale of a single owner collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti open for bidding from April 19 – May 3.

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, which produces 6,000-8,000 cases per year, is the only Domaine in Burgundy to produce wine exclusively from Grand Cru vineyards. This single owner online auction features a spectacular offering of 47 lots from this exalted producer, including many of the best vintages of the past four decades. The collection is exceptional in both its condition and provenance with several lots being offered in their original wooden cases. Purchased with the utmost attention and stored with care in an immaculate, private temperature and humidity-controlled cellar – labels and levels are perfect.

Of the many highlights, the collection includes 9 bottles of La Tâche 1988 (estimate: $32,000-50,000), 12 bottles of Romanée-St-Vivant 1996 (estimate: $30,000-50,000), and a number of highly sought after 6 bottle original wooden cases, including Richebourg 2005 (estimate: $24,000-35,000).

Chris Munro, Head of Department, Wine and Spirits, Christie’s Americas, commented: “In a first of its kind unique auction, we are honored to offer this one Domaine, single owner collection: Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Vinous Perfection. This sale represents a rare chance to purchase wines from arguably the greatest wine producer in the world. Featuring the very best vintages from Burgundy’s greatest vineyards, a truly wonderful auction.”