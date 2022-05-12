GENEVA – Christie’s presents Fine and Rare Wines and Spirits Online: Geneva Edition, an online sale open for biddin g from 5 to 19 May 2022, as part of the Luxury sale series.

The auction will offer an outstanding selection of the world’s finest wines, including rarities from estates such as Salon, Bollinger and Krug in Champagne, as well as a vast array of first growths with Bordeaux in both bottles and magnums including blockbuster vintages such as 1982 and 1989.

Exceptional private cellars feature throughout with extensive selections of showstopping wines from Domaine Leroy, Domaine de la Romanée Conti, Domaine d’Auvenay as well as exciting verticals of Clos de Tart alongside classic drinking cellars.

Historic vintages of Yquem as well as the rarest wines of the Rhône from producers such as Jamet and Guigal can be found amongst the magnificent Italian wines, including rare Monfortino from Conterno.

This sale also features an impressive selection of Whisky from estates such as Macallan and Bowmore.

Presenting the best producers and vintages, this sale is sure to feature wines to suit every taste.