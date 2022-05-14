Christie’s June 20/21 Season to Continue Its Celebration of the Cultural Dialogue Between London and Paris

LONDON AND PARIS: Taking place on 28 June 2022, three evening auctions will once again focus on the influential artistic synergies that exist between London and Paris. 20/21 London to Paris is comprised of the 20th / 21st Century: Collection Sale*, which will launch the series from London, followed by the 20th / 21st Century: London Evening Sale, concluding with the 20th / 21st Century: Paris Evening Sale. The dynamism and energy of contemporary artists practising today will be showcased against the backdrop of those artists who changed the trajectory of art during the 20th century. London’s unique geographical position places the sales as a dynamic central platform that acts as a significant bridge between art collectors in Europe, Asia and the Americas. The London to Paris series of auctions will be the culmination of a notable series of Paris auctions this spring and summer, including the landmark collections of Jaqueline Matisse Monnier and Hubert de Givenchy. Together with the exceptional collections that Christie’s salerooms are renowned for, this sequence will celebrate the very finest artistic movements and the strength of the European market.

20/21 London to Paris will incorporate 20th / 21st Century: Collection Sale*, 20th / 21st Century: London Evening Sale, 20th / 21st Century: Paris Evening Sale, Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale, Paris, Le Grand Style: An apartment on the Quai d’Orsay designed par Alberto Pinto, Paris, Impressionist and Modern Art Day and Works on Paper Sale, London, Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale, London and First Open: Post-War and Contemporary Art Online.

The first edition of 20/21 London to Paris took place in June 2021, realising a total of £153,592,611 / $212,572,174 / €178,321,022, selling 90% by lot and 96% by value. To deliver these exceptional results, and underscoring the strength of the European market, the June 2021 Evening Sales saw participation from registered bidders across 32 countries and five continents.

June 2022 marks 70 years since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Her historic reign will be marked across London with a series of events that celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including Christie’s ‘London Now’, an innovative summer season of exhibitions, events and auctions taking place during June and July 2022. Each summer, London’s cultural calendar offers world class festivals and tournaments, from Pride to Wimbledon and from Fashion Week to the London Festival of Architecture, and this pioneering spirit will be harnessed in the 20/21 London to Paris sale series.

Also Read: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Dies At 73

Giovanna Bertazzoni, Vice Chairman, 20th and 21st Century Art Department, Christie’s: “Christie’s London to Paris sale seasons to date have demonstrated the strength of our auction platforms in two of the greatest cities in the world. For me, art is the strongest way for us to connect with each other as humans, providing us with insights into other cultures, epochs and eras. In March, as we launched the 20/21 sale series for 2022 with our colleagues in Shanghai, London’s central position in the international art market was cemented with 21% of buyers from the Americas, 31% in APAC and 48% based in EMEA. Millennial collectors accounted for 28% of registrants, which highlights the ever-expanding appeal of our pioneering livestream platforms. London’s longstanding connection between the European, Asian and US markets flourishes in this context as collectors are convened virtually and in person from across the globe. Our hybrid sale series remains unique to us at Christie’s, and we are excited to continue to build upon this.”

Cécile Verdier, President, Christie’s France: “It is with great joy that we embark upon another visual exchange between London and Paris at Christie’s. The second iteration this June will delve ever deeper in our exploration of the artists whose pioneering visions not only shaped European aesthetics but propelled artistic movements to diversify internationally. We are sure that this passion will be captivated in 20/21 London to Paris while revered provenance and indisputable quality will be two of the anchors that define the works offered in this sale series. This is the ethos defining Christie’s 20/21 London to Paris sale series this June, which will follow the prestigious collection sales of Jacqueline Matisse Monnier and Hubert de Givenchy. As an auctioneer, I witness first-hand the energy and confidence of the current market and I look forward to being in dialogue with my colleagues in London, and internationally, as we continue our hugely successful 20/21 London to Paris season."

20th / 21st Century: Collection Sale*

20th / 21st Century: London Evening Sale

20th / 21st Century: Paris Evening Sale