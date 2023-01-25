Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand's Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the Jacinda Ardern’s unexpected resignation last week.

Hipkins, 44, has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.” He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated the brief swearing-in ceremony in front of friends and colleagues after earlier accepting Ardern’s resignation.

