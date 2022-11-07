Choose Life Over Death: Former US Veep Al Gore Appeals to World Leaders at COP27

Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt): Asserting that the fossil fuels are stoking climate change, former US vice president Al Gore urged the global leaders on Monday to “choose life over death.” He also asked the governments to “stop subsidising the culture of death” and urged them to increase investment in renewables.

World leaders have descended on the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to discuss an action plan to tackle climate change at the COP27 climate summit. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also attending the event.

Addressing the UN climate summit in Egypt, Al Gore made an impassioned speech over climate change and said the governments have “other choices” in the form of renewable energy. It may be noted here that the former US veep was among the first global leaders who raised the alarm about climate change and called for transition to clean energy.

“We need to obey the first law of holes,” Gore said. “When you're in one, stop digging,”

Al Gore (@algore) delivers strong and angry speech at opening of #COP27 • Tells 120+ leaders: "We have a credibility problem, all of us."

• Says continued use of fossil fuels is "culture of death"

• "We need to obey the first law of holes. When you're in one, stop digging" pic.twitter.com/Y1nQ6WDXc5 — Adam Vaughan (@adamvaughan_uk) November 7, 2022

Later, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres addressed the Cop27 summit and told the delegates that the world was on the “highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

