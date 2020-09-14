A Chinese virologist, Dr Li Meng Yan has claimed that the novel coronavirus was created in a government controlled laboratory in Wuhan. She further added that she has scientific evidence as well. The top scientist working in Hong Kong said that she had discovered a cover-up operation during her investigation and said the Chinese government was aware of the virus' spread before it was officially recognised.

The dangerous coronavirus outbreak was first reported in Wuhan , China, and was traced back to the seafood market, which soon became the hotspot and was believed to be the centre of origin where a virus jumped onto humans from a bat or a pangolin.

Dr Li Meng, specialised in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, was reportedly forced to move to the United States for security concerns. Li joined the Loose Women talk from a secret location and said that she had to flee to the US for her own safety and is now determined to spread her findings to the world.

In the video released on YouTube, Li said that "The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint. Based on this you can identify these things. I will use this evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China. Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself."

She further added that "Chinese authorities have deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumours about me." Here is the video.

In March, a paper published in science journal Nature said that, "Analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus." An author of the paper asserted that, "By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that COVID-19 originated through natural processes."

