Chinese President Xi Jinping has been elected as the President for the third time. Xi Jinping assumed charge as the president on Friday.

He was declared as the president once again in the 20th Communist Party Congress held on October 16 last year. Xi Jinping will continue as the president of the Dragon Country for another five years.

Xi Jinping completed his ten-year tenure as the head of the Communist Party and as the President of China today. It is noteworthy that Xi Jinping is also the leader who took the reins as president for the third time after the founder of the party, Mao Zedong.

Also, the stage is set to appoint Li Qiang, a close friend of Xi Jinping, as the new Premier (Prime Minister). The 69-year-old new Premier Lee has faced many challenges, including the implementation of the Zero Covid policy last year.

Meanwhile, Gijesi, the co-author who is writing the biography of Xi Jinping with the title 'The Most Powerful Man in the World', said that Xi Jinping's focus is on China and he wants to see it as the most powerful country in the world.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping has grown from a communist party leader with no name to become a powerful world leader. After 1980 some rules were brought in the party. They brought a rule that no one should be in power for more than ten years. But it was the Communist Party that set those rules aside for the sake of Xi Jinping.