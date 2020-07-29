NEW DELHI: After banning 59 Chinese apps, India has banned 47 more apps which are operating as clones of the previously banned apps. China on Tuesday protested against India's decision to ban the apps and warned that India should correct its wrongdoing.

Bejing further added that ban was a deliberate interference and it will take all necessary measures to protect the interest of its businesses. The Government of India has compiled a list of over 250 Chinese apps that are being screened for any violation of national security and privacy of the user.

Spokesman of the Chinese Embassy, Counselor Ji Rong, said that the issue of the WeChat app being blocked has been taken up with the Indian side. She said that,"We have taken note of the relevant reports. The Indian Government banned 59 mobile applications with a Chinese history, including WeChat, which seriously harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. The Chinese side has made a formal representation to the Indian side and has asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings."

Ji Rong further stated that, "Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial. Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

The Chinese Counselor quoted that, "I would like to emphasize that the Chinese Government has repeatedly called on Chinese companies to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when undertaking external cooperation. The Government of India has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in India, including Chinese companies, in compliance with market principles."

Earlier, banning the 59 Chinese applications, the government of India said that they are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, also received a range of complaints regarding data security and privacy risks related to some applications. The list of 47 applications banned by the Indian government is yet to be released.