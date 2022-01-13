China's Strict COVID Policy: People Forced To Live In Metal Boxes

People are forced to live in metal boxes? Yes! What you read is right! In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, China has started a zero covid policy. As a part of that policy, COVID-19 patients and contacts are being forced to stay in metal boxes.

Residents are being forced to board a bus, according to the report, even if one person in their neighbourhood tests positive for COVID-19. Then the person will be taken to an unknown location, where they are allegedly forced to stay in a small room with only the bare necessities such as a bed, water bottles, and a small washroom.

Many videos showing buses lined outside residential areas where the people are forced to stay in quarantine are doing rounds on social media. . The latest video that went viral on Twitter shows how a person has to stay in a tiny metal box with limited facilities.

Millions of chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now!

Tianjin city

Authority is busy sending tens of thousands of people off to covid quarantine camps with hundreds of buses now.

Only one covid case found in your apartment building,all residents of your building will be sent off to covid quarantine camps.

"There is nothing here, just basic necessities... Nobody has come to check us...what kind of quarantine is this? They did a big transfer of us, more than a thousand people, in the night and many of us are elderly people and children. They didn't make any proper arrangements and so they just carelessly placed us," BBC quoted one person who was reportedly staying in the small metal box.

In China, mandatory track-and-trace apps mean close contacts are usually detected and quarantined quickly.

According to the report, some 20 million people in China are now confined to their houses and are forbidden from leaving their homes even to buy food.

After three asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were identified in the area, the local administration of Yuzhou, a city with a population of roughly 1.3 million and a land area of more than 1,400 square kilometres, was placed under extreme lockdown. According to a local media report, after two residents were tested positive for COVID-19, emergency precautions were announced.

