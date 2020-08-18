The dangerous coronavirus has claimed the lives of many people across the world. The global data reads as more than 21.82 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus. A total of 773K people have died due to COVID-19 infection while 13.80 million people have already recovered. Scientists are working hard to find out the vaccine for the deadly virus. Some of the vaccines are under clinical trials and it is expected that either by the end of 2020 or in the beginning of 2021, the coronavirus vaccine may come.

The head of a state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical company said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available commercially by the year-end.

Liu Jingzhen, the chairman of SinoPharm quoted that, "The vaccine developed by the company could cost no more than 1,000 yuan ($144.27) for two shots." He further added that the students and workers would need to get the vaccine in major cities, but not those living in sparsely populated rural areas. Reports say that the vaccine has entered a late-stage human test in the United Arab Emirates to collect proof of efficacy for final approvals by regulators.

There are more than 200 candidates in progress, including more than 20 in clinical human trials. Earlier this month, Moderna Inc said that smaller volumes of its experimental vaccine were priced at $32 to $37 per dose.

The US is one of the worst hit nations by COVID-19. Donald Trump's government struck a deal last month for an experimental vaccine being produced by Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE that secures enough to inoculate 50 million Americans for around $40 per citizen.