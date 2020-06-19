NEW DELHI: After negotiations between India and China became successful, China had released 10 Indian soldiers on Thursday, who were detained by the Chinese army during a border clash, which killed 20 Indian soldiers near Ladakh Galwan Valley.

According to reports, intense negotiations were carried out between India and China through diplomatic and military channels, which included three rounds of talks with the senior military officials.

China had agreed to release 10 Indian soldiers, including at least two officers, in a bid to ease tension three days after the violent face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). All the 10 soldiers after their release were sent for medical examinations.

Indian Army released a statement saying that there are no Indian troops missing in action. External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava confirmed that no Indian troops were missing after the border clash on June 15.

China didn't open on any casualties among its troops, while 76 Indian soldiers were injured.

Indian army officials said that 43 Chinese were killed or seriously injured in this clash.

Twenty soldiers died in a clash which began after the Indian troops led by Colonel BK Santosh Babu attempted to remove a tent belonging to Chinese troops on Monday night.