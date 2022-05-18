China Jet Crash Intentional Nosedive, Say Reports

A China Eastern Airlines plane crash that killed all 132 passengers on board appears to be an intentional one. According to the reports, a deliberate input from the cockpit forced the Boeing 737-800 plane into a catastrophic dive. The flight was enroute from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on March 21 when it descended more than 20,000ft in just over a minute and crashed near the city of Wuzhou in Guangxi province.

Earlier, a report claimed that "There was no abnormality in the radio communication and control command between the crew and the air traffic control department before deviating from the cruise altitude."

The pilot and co-pilot were both in good condition, according to China Eastern, with no known financial or family concerns. Authorities in China reported soon after the incident that the jet had issued no emergency code, implying that no intruder had entered the cockpit.

A team of US investigators departed for China to probe the causes on March 21 as the plane is US made. According to the Aviation experts, the flight pattern shown on tracking sites is similar to that of the Germanwings crash that took place in 2015. Germanwings Flight 9525 flight was operated by Germanwings, a low-cost carrier owned by the German airline Lufthansa. On 24 March 2015, the aircraft, an Airbus A320-211, crashed 100 km northwest of Nice in the French Alps. All 144 passengers and all six crew members were killed.

