China to France, Countries With Most Covid Cases

COVID pandemic is not over yet! With COVID cases exploding in China, other countries are ramping up their testing requirements, and will likely start imposing travel restrictions in the coming days. Here are the countries that are witnessing a sudden rise in coronavirus cases. You should avoid traveling to these countries avoid getting infected by the dreaded virus.

Japan

Amid the ongoing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan is registering more than 2 lakh new cases everyday, marking the first time that the single-day number has surpassed the 2 lakh mark since August 25. This was recently reported by the health authorities of the country.

United States

The United States is also witnessing a sudden surge in COVID cases. If reports are to go by, the United States has reported more than 15 lakh cases in the past 28 days. As such, the total number of cases registered in the country since 2020 has passed the 100 million mark on December 21, as per the data.

South Korea

South Korea logged more than 68 thousand cases today, including 95 cases from overseas. If reports are to go by, today’s count is up by about 1200 cases from a week ago. Reportedly, the daily cases have been registering a steady growth for the past several weeks amid a winter wave.

China

China is battling the worst wave of infections that has hit the elderly hard. It all started in China in 2019, and is once again plagued by the rising number of COVID cases. This has worried the rest of the world, which are gearing up to impose strict travel restrictions and introducing aggressive testing norms.

Brazil

Brazil started registering a high number of COVID cases in the recent weeks, when it was also reported that it is not yet possible to determine if the new cases were associated with the now Omicron sub-variants.

Germany

If records are to go by, Germany has been registering more than 40 thousand cases since the past few days. So this country also finds a position in this list where it’s advised that one should avoid travelling to as of now.

France

As per the reports, France has also reported more than 10 lakh cases in the past 28 days, and is one of the countries where COVID cases are shooting up with every passing day. It is best that you avoid travelling to this country too as of now.