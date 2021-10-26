Chicago YSRCP NRI Wing Participates In Janagraha Deeksha

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) followers and activists in Chicago, USA, conducted the Janagrha Deeksha, protesting against the obscene words used by TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP leader Kondapalli Satyanarayana Reddy said, "Do you call your activists and your family members by that abusive word ? he asked the TDP NRI wing. If the party leaders make a mistake, they have to be corrected. But as a leader and a person like N Chandrababu Naidu is justifying the use of such cuss words, he stated.

Some of the worst attacks have taken place on the YSR family, which have not taken place in any other political family. YS Jagan is bearing with this as he is focused on public welfare and continuing his journey in their service, said Y Sarath Reddy.

Leaders who took part in the Janagraha Deeksha protest demanded that all parties, beyond religions, castes and countries should condemn Pattabhi’s use of such words in politics. Bhimreddy Alwala, Venkateswara Reddy, Venkat Mummadi, Sridharreddy Alawala, Vijay Reddy Sankepalli, Ramesh Tummuri, Pawan, Sohit, Ramireddy Venkateswara Reddy, and others participated in the protest along with the APNRTS coordinators.

