Check Out US Iconic Empire State Building's Diwali Light Show

The iconic New York city destination Empire State Building was lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali, the festival of lights. By lighting the iconic Manhattan building in Orange on Friday, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the leading umbrella diaspora organisation in the US, partnering with the Empire State Building, marked Diwali.

The Empire State Building shared a tweet and it reads as, "Happy #Diwali from NYC! We're joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight!" Here is the tweet.

Happy #Diwali from NYC! We’re joining @FIANYNJCTorg in celebrating the festival of lights by turning our own lights all orange tonight! #ESBright 📷: filipspinka/IG pic.twitter.com/6QKyZlNHsF — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 13, 2020

Under the Diwali Soup & Kitchen' initiative, FIA said that it also served 10,000 hot meals in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, aimed at introducing Indian heritage, culture and customs related to the festival to a diverse audience.