Capitol Riot: Ivanka Pleaded With Donald Trump to Stop Violence, Sats Liz Cheney

Ivanka Trump pleaded with her father to stop the violence at least twice during the Capitol brawl, according to Committee Chair Liz Cheney, as he watched the siege unfold on TV in the White House room. She asked former President Donald Trump to stop the violence in January last year.

During an interview on Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the Select Committee on Jan. 6, disclosed the daughter's efforts to end the siege. She went on to say that the panel had direct testimony that backs up Ivanka's claims. 'We know members of his family, we know his daughter - we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka walked in at least twice to urge him to please stop this violence,' Wyoming Republican Senator Mike Enzi said on ABC's This Week.

Back then she even made a tweet where she requested everyone to stop. The now-deleted tweet read, “American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”

When a CNN interviewer questioned her use of the term "patriots" to label the rioters, she replied, "No". Protesting peacefully is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be strongly opposed.