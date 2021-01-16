Canadian Woman Walks Around Town With Husband On Leash, Breaking COVID Curfew

In a very strange incident, a woman was found walking the husband on a leash like a dog. The incident took place in Quebec Province of Canada. According to the reports, the incident took place on Saturday night in Canada's Quebec, just an hour after coronavirus curfew was imposed. Sherbrooke police spotted the couple at 9 pm on Saturday after Quebec's province wide 8 pm to 5 am curfew had come into effect.

The 24 year old woman walking her 40 year old husband on a leash and she reportedly told the cops that she was walking her dog near their home, pointing her husband.

Police spokesperson Isabelle Gendron said that “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law.”

According to the Quebec's curfew regulations, dog owners can take their canine companions out after 8 pm as long as they stay within a kilometre of their home. Gendron said that, "police tried to explain the true nature of the legislation, but the couple responded that it would be a pleasure to receive the fines and it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get."

The couple were given fines of $1,546 each, and additional tickets of $100 and $50 for breaking municipal regulations and they were also imposed fines for failing to respect curfew regulations start at $1,000 (plus administrative fees) and can rise to $6,000 for repeat offenders.