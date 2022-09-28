Canada’s Brampton City Renames Park as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

A multi-million dollar park in Brampton city of Canada was named as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park. The Council of City of Brampton on Wednesday unveiled the renaming of Brampton's Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park.

The Gita park is spread over 3.75 acres in ward number VI. As per the plan, the park will be beautifully landscaped and will have sculptures of Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a chariot, the two main characters of the Gita, besides some other Hindu deities.

Speaking at the event, Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton said, “I believe in the teachings of the Gita. We are very grateful to the Hindu community and this park is a symbol of that friendship.”

The Hindus constitute the second largest immigrant community after the Sikhs in Canada with a large Gujarati community having settled there.

Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton had earlier said that keeping the basic principle of secularism on the top, the city council after naming Guru Nanak Road and a Masjid Drive will now set up Gita Park. “We respect all religions followed by the citizens of the metropolitan area,” he said.

According to the city council, the park would have facilities for 'Garba' celebrations, a basketball court, a cricket field, and a place for doing yoga.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded the Brampton city government’s initiative of renaming the park. He said this park will become symbolic in further spreading the eternal message of universal brotherhood love and harmony as taught in the holy Bhagavad Gita.