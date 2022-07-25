Canada Immigration Aspirants Must Check This PNP Draw Results

Are you willing to migrate to Canada? Trying for Canada Permanent Resident Visa (PR)? Here is good news for you.

The majority of Canadian provinces released Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw results this week.

Most of the Canadian Provinces are operating their own Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP), other than Quebec and Nunavut. Interested candidates are allowed to apply for provincial nomination under PNP.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) was launched in 1998 and it provides an opportunity for candidates to immigrate to Canada as skilled workers after Express Entry. However, it doesn't guarantee a permanent residence, it can significantly increase the chances of obtaining permanent resident status.

Earlier, when the programme was launched in 1998, Canada invited 400 immigrants. After the programme went successful, now it started calling 80,000 immigrants from all over the world. The federal and provincial governments consider PNP as a tool to promote the economic development of the country.

