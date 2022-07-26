Canada: Gunman Opens Fire, 3 Dead in Vancouver

A gunman shot four people early Monday in Vancouver. The attacks started in the early hours in the bedroom community of Langley, a suburb of Vancouver, and continued till dawn. According to the reports, the first shooting took place at midnight at the casino, with more shootings at 3 am, 5 am and 5:45 am including at a residential complex that provides support for people. Two men were found dead and another man and a woman were injured. The woman is in critical condition in hospital.

"We're still investigating to determine if the gunman had acted alone. While the investigation is ongoing, all indications are that there was nobody else involved and there is no further ongoing threat to public safety," Chief Superintendent Ghalib Bhayani of the regional Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)force said at a news conference.

The shooting occurred at five different places throughout the City of Langley and the Township of Langley. Police had asked the public to remain out of several areas, including the parking lot of a casino and a bus stop. The shooter and the victims have been identified but the police have not released that information.

Multiple shootings are much less common in Canada than in the United States. Canada has stricter gun laws and the Canadians are allowed to own firearms as long as they have a license.