Canada: Birch Mount Friends Group Hosts Grand Diwali Celebrations in Toronto

Toronto: Birch Mount Friends Group hosted grand Diwali celebrations in Toronto city of Canada on Monday which saw a participation of 1,500 guests. Toronto City Councillor Gerry Crawford and his wife attended the event as the chief guests and extended their Diwali wishes to the group members. Speaking on the occasion, Crawford hoped the ties between India-Canada strengthened further.

The event witnessed stellar performances from various singers and dancers. Several girls enthralled the audience with their traditional dance performances. The traditional song and dance programme went on for seven hours. Several artists performed classical dances and other people sang several songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Odia languages.

Later, children and adults celebrated the festival of lights by bursting firecrackers in large numbers. With 14 different dishes, the attendees were served traditional delicious Telugu food.

Speaking to Sakshi Post, Jagapathi Rayala, the organiser said, “This is the biggest Diwali event in the history of Canada and we will continue to celebrate more such festivals and do our best to preserve the culture and traditions of Telugu people in Canada.”

“I am thankful to the 120 volunteers for making this Diwali event a grand success,” said Surya Kondeti, a Co-organiser.

The executive members of organising Birch Mount Friends Group include Jagapathi Rayala, Surya Kondeti, Pratap Bollavaram, Vishnu Vangala, Ramesh Thumbara, Srikanth Bandlamudi, Rajasekhar Reddy, Murthy Varanasi, Narasimha Reddy, Sardar Khan and Rama Subba Reddy. The event was organised with the collaboration of Mission of Mother (MOM).