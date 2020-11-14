Cameras Installed Inside Maryam Nawaz Bathroom Inside Jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday alleged that cameras had been installed in her jail cell and bathroom by the authorities.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif spoke in a recent interview about the alleged inconveniences she had to face when she was imprisoned after being arrested in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case last year, reported Geo News.

She said, referring to the government that, "I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces,"

The PML-N vice president criticised Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that if authorities could break into a room and arrest her in front of her father, Nawaz Sharif, and launch personal attacks on her then no woman in Pakistan would be safe.

She added that, "A woman, whether she is in Pakistan or anywhere else, is not weak."

According to Geo News report, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that her party is open to dialogue within the framework of the Constitution with the military establishment, provided that the incumbent PTI government is removed from power.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas have been arrested in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case where she had claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested her by violating the law and that she was being politically victimised.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said in a press conference last year that the Sharif family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares. Akbar said that in 2008, over Rs 7 million worth of shares have been transferred to Maryam Nawaz through the shares of the mill, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.