Firefighters fighting three major wildfires in northern California got a break from the weather early Monday as humidity increased and there was no occurrence of lightning strikes that sparked the infernos a week earlier.

Two of the three largest wildfires ever recorded in California have scorched through more than 1m acres, displaced more than 100,000 people, and killed seven.

Here is the dash \cam footage that captured the California wildfires. In the video, one could see the dark sky illuminated with thousands of small sparks, almost like city lights. The road becomes difficult to see over dense cloud of smoke. Here is the video.

Dashcam video captures a road surrounded by flames as California is ravaged by wildfires https://t.co/uI6wHlIiJ4 pic.twitter.com/zia5M4hI2Q — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2020

(Courtesy: Reuters Twitter Account)