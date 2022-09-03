Calgary Tamil-origin Girl Marries Bangladeshi Partner In Traditional Tam Bram Style

A Tamil-origin lady married her Bangladeshi-origin partner in a traditional Tamil Brahmin style in Chennai on Wednesday. As per reports in TOI, both the women were from Canada and had met through an app six years ago in Calgary, after a pride month celebration.

Subiksha Subramani married Tina Das after six years of waiting, only after convincing their loved ones and overcoming family and family stigma which still continues among the Indian Diaspora. Both are Hindus and have been living in Canada after relocating from their respective countries with their parents. While Subiksha a chartered accountant hailed from Madurai, Tina was from northeastern Bangladesh.

Tina who identifies herself as a lesbian was earlier married to a man for four years and later walked out of the marriage.

Interestingly both the parents had no exposure to the LGBTQI+ community and were worried about the girls’ future. After counseling and persistence over a period of time, their differences were healed and both families consented to their wedding which was conducted by a Sanskrit scholar and professor, Saurabh Bondre. The couple had earlier registered their marriage in Canada will be flying back to Calgary as wife and wife !

Also Read: US House Passes Same Sex Marriage Bill