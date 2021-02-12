Bumble Founder Becomes World's Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire At 31

The CEO and founder of Bumble has been crowned the world's youngest self-made woman billionaire at just 31 years old.

The company was valued at $14 billion after its shares jumped over 76% in their stock market debut on Thursday. Wolfe Herd, who also co-founded rival app Tinder, ended the day with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

In addition to being the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, she is also the youngest female CEO ever to take a company public in the U.S., with Bumble following in the footsteps of Match.com's Match Group.

Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed.

While women make up about half of the global population, self-made women mostly from Asia account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 biggest fortunes.