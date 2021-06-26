Bullet Attack on Helicopter With Colombia President Duque

In a video message shared by Colombia's President Ivan Duque, he said that the helicopter that he was travelling in was shot by bullets multiple times. This video was shared on Friday. It was said that his helicopter was struck many times.

"What's clear is that this is a cowardly attack where bullet holes can be seen in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in the video. He was travelling from Colombia's Catatumbo region to Cucuta, the capital of the Norte de Santander. It was not just Duque in the helicopter but other important members as well including Defense Minister Diego Molano, governor of Norte de Santander Silvano Serrano and Interior Minister Daniel Palacios.

As per the sources, there was no casualty or injury. The design of the helicopter and its protection equipment kept everyone safe. The helicopter now has several bullet holes. The security officials are to find the culprits really soon. They have been instructed accordingly.

There was no confirmation as to who carried out the attack. The President did not take any names. But the area from where they were travelling is notorious for being the shelter to extensive coca corps. Also, the leftist National Liberation Army’s guerrillas are present here.

“I want to inform the country that after fulfilling a commitment in Sardinata, in Catatumbo approaching the city of Cúcuta, the presidential helicopter was the victim of an attack,” a statement by the president read.