Brother Kills Sister Over Modelling

A case of suspected honour killing has come to light in Pakistan. A 21-year-old woman has been allegedly shot dead by her brother for choosing dancing and modelling as her career in Punjab province.

According to police, Sidra, a native of Renala Khurd Okara in Punjab province was modelling for a local clothing brand and danced in theatres of Faisalabad city against the wishes of her family.

Parents of Sidra forced her to quit dancing and modelling as it was against their family tradition but she continued, police said.

Sidra had come home from Faisalabad to celebrate Eid with her family last week.

On Thursday, May 5, her parents and brother had an argument with Sidra over the issue of her career.

Later in the day her brother- Hamza opened fire on Sidra, killing her on the spot, officials said.

A murder case was registered against her brother. Police claim to have arrested Hamza who confessed to the crime.

