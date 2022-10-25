British Society Prefers Meritocracy Over Race: British Indians on Rishi Sunak’s Elevation

London: As Rishi Sunak became Britain’s first Indian-origin and prime minister of colour on Tuesday, his brown compatriots said ‘colour, race no bar to success’ in the UK.

British Indians feel that the UK has come a long way in terms of diversity, multiculturalism and an equal opportunity which saw the rise and rise of a former Goldman Sachs analyst Rishi Sunak to the chair of UK PM. To top it all, the elevation of Sunak happened during the Diwali festival.

Lord Raminder Singh Ranger said the appointment of Rishi Sunak to the highest position in the country clearly shows that “in Britain colour and race are no bar to success.” He also said that the Conservative Party has taken the right decision and it will bring the British Indian closer to the party.

He further said Rishi Sunak is a man of moral values and he comes to the highest office with a clean slate. “Rishi Sunak only left Boris as he was not happy at laws being broken. He will uphold the highest office of the land with honour, dignity and respect,” Lord Raminder added.

Kapil Dudakia, an Indian-origin socio-political analyst based in the UK, said this is the first time the UK, a former coloniser will have its first “non-white and non-Christian Prime Minister.”

“PM Sunak can bridge divides within society, as well as across the world,” Dudakia said.

While Rajnish Kashyap, the Secretary of the Hindu Council UK, called the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the UK’s Prime Minister a “historical day”.

“It will encourage others to follow in similar footsteps across all industries,” Kashyap noted.

Praising Rishi Sunak for his hard-working nature, Trupti Patel, president of the Hindu Forum of Britain, said “It proves that British society has moved forward to accept people as they are, with the right skills to do jobs, rather than their race.”

