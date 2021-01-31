British Sikh Girl Youngest in UK to Join Mensa Club Of Children With High IQ

A four-year-old British Sikh girl has been one of the youngest children with a high intelligence quotient in the UK. She has been admitted into the prestigious Mensa membership club of children with high IQ. Dayaal Kaur, who lives in Birmingham with her family, exhibited excellent learning skills from very early on and learnt entire English alphabet by the time she was just 14 months old.

She expressed excitement for the Mensa test, conducted online because of the coronavirus lockdown, and obtained an IQ score of 145, which places her in the "very gifted or highly advanced" group in the top one percent of the UK population.

John Stevenage, British Mensa's chief executive said that, "We are delighted to welcome Dayaal to Mensa, where she joins a community of about 2,000 junior and teen members."

He further added that, "Her family can make use of the supportive parents' network that has developed and we hope that as she grows up, Dayaal makes many lifelong friends and experiences some of the many learning and network opportunities that Mensa offers."

The family of Dayaal struggled a lot to get the little one access to the gifted intelligence programme within the education system. Sarbjit Singh, himself a teacher as a Health, Well-being and Pastoral Lead worked hard to prove that his daughter has high levels of IQ.

He said that, "Now there is official documentation that proves that she is way beyond her level. As parents, it is natural for us to consider our child is special, but in this case there is actual proof that she is one in a million."

He further stated that, "There is a big debate to be had about how we cultivate our youth and provide the right kind of support and education so that we don't lose future inventors and high achievers." Dayaal as of now wanted to becoma an astronaut.

Dayaal's father said that, "I am so glad we persisted because otherwise Dayaal would have been lost in the system and got frustrated when she didn't feel like she was being challenged enough to learn new things constantly."

He asserted that, "Dayaal is equally enthusiastic when we are reading about Sikh history and has a fascination for icons such as Banda Singh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh so we try and do our best to make that learning fun. She hasn't yet been to India, but we hope to go as a family someday post-lockdown."