Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Cuts Cake With Sword At G7 Event

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II used a ceremonial sword to cut a cake on Saturday at an event in Cornwall on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge were present at the event. A video was shared on the official Twitter account, 'The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall' and it went viral on all social media platforms.

Sharing a video of the Queen cutting the cake with sword on the social media handles of the Royal Family wrote, "The Queen, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge thank local Big Lunch @edencommunities volunteers for their efforts supporting their communities through the challenges of the past year. Bringing together neighbours and communities to share in friendship, food and fun, The Big Jubilee Lunch will form part of The Queen's #PlatinumJubilee celebrations." Here is the video.

Queen Elizabeth opted to cut the cake with a ceremonial sword rather than a knife. She was told that a knife was available, she replied, “I know there is! This is something that is more unusual," and went on to cut the cake.