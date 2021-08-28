Bride Stuns Guest By Sending 17K Bill For Missing Wedding Reception

Nowadays we are coming up with some crazy news, right! One such news is that a bride charged a guest for missing her wedding reception. A photo of the invoice showing how the guest was charged $240 for two members is going viral on all social media platforms. The bill is titled, "No Call, No Show Guest".

In the invoice one could see, "This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn't call or give us proper notice that you wouldn't be in attendance, this amount is that you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance."

It adds, "You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!"

The invoice was issued on August 18 and the number is 0000001. Here is the invoice, just give a look at it.