Halloween Horror: Dozens Killed, Scores Hurt, Nearly 50 People Suffer Cardiac Arrest in South Korea’s Stampede
Seoul: Halloween festivities on Saturday turned tragic for South Koreans as 59 people died, nearly 150 people were injured and about 50 people suffered cardiac arrest during a stampede in the capital Seoul, authorities said. The death toll is likely to increase.
The Halloween parties were held in a narrow street which was heavily crowded and as the large crowd pushed forward several people fell down and were crushed by the fellow revellers. The horrific incident occurred near the Hamilton hotel in Itaewon town. Local reports suggest the crowd surged in the narrow street leading to the Hamilton hotel after people heard an unidentified celebrity visited the hotel for a Halloween party.
After receiving information, emergency teams rushed to the site of the incident and the health personnel started giving CPR to people who had collapsed due to cardiac arrest.
Bodies line the streets of Seoul after Halloween stampede:
#SouthKorea #Halloween #Seoul #Itaewon #이태원 #이태원사고 #압사사고. pic.twitter.com/Ag7VbWXgK8
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 29, 2022
According to Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, around 100 people were reported as injured in the stampede. He said around 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles have been attending to the stampede victims.
#BREAKING: Stampede in #Seoul, #SouthKorea left dozens with cardiac arrest during #Halloween Saturday night. Over a hundred thousand attended the celebrations.#SeoulStampede pic.twitter.com/y8AW5LCFgB
— Media Warrior (@MediaWarriorY) October 29, 2022
This is a developing story.