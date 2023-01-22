BREAKING: Multiple People Shot At During Chinese New Year Fest in California - LA Times

Jan 22, 2023, 15:28 IST
Source: Twitter - Sakshi Post

BREAKING News: Multiple casualties have been reported in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

Citing a law enforcement source, the LA Times newspaper said the mass shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday at a Chinese Lunar New Year event. 

Some reports on Twitter claim at least 16 people were shot at and there are unconfirmed reports of 10 fatalities and few other injured in the attack. 

It is reported that lakhs of people had attended the Lunar new year festivities earlier in the day. Latest reports suggested that the police were attending the shooting incident. 

( This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
 


