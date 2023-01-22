BREAKING News: Multiple casualties have been reported in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Citing a law enforcement source, the LA Times newspaper said the mass shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday at a Chinese Lunar New Year event.

Some reports on Twitter claim at least 16 people were shot at and there are unconfirmed reports of 10 fatalities and few other injured in the attack.

It is reported that lakhs of people had attended the Lunar new year festivities earlier in the day. Latest reports suggested that the police were attending the shooting incident.

🔴BREAKING: Mass shooting in #MontereyPark, California with reports of at least 16 people shot and at least 10 dead. pic.twitter.com/DSVU2wgT9x — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 22, 2023

NOW: One of the many victims being transported to the hospital following mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Gunman allegedly still on the loose after shooting spree. pic.twitter.com/Tr50mIYnri — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) January 22, 2023

( This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

