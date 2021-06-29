Brazil's COVID Tragedy Continues As Deaths Cross 5 Lakhs

The world is facing the effects of Covid19. Every country has their own problems; some countries are a bit extreme. The effects are so adverse; cases are so high that it is becoming difficult to control them. This is the case in Brazil. Currently, the number of cases and casualties are so high in the country, that the government is not able to do much.

The first Covid19 case was discovered in Brazil back in February 2020. Since then it has been a non-stop problem for them. As the cases are so high in Brazil, it had contributed to the largest percentage in South America, making the continent the hardest hit one.

According to the information, Brazil recently surpassed 500,000 Covid19 deaths. They are in second place after the United States. Brazil has the second-highest total Covid fatalities. A survey shows that 1 in every 400 Brazilians dies from Coronavirus. The death toll is already high but experts believe that it can be higher.

Brazil fatalities contributed to 13% of the total fatalities in the world. The experts are saying that the number can be higher. We will never know the exact figure. These are the deaths recorded with the health department but some do not even get registered.

The government did not handle the situation well. They didn’t implement good guidelines. Social distancing was not followed properly, no Covid rules in place. Even the treatment was not good enough. All this and President Jair Bolsonaro didn’t change the methods to help get the numbers in control.

Medical officials and health experts are disappointed with this. All these years, the country has handled health situations well and now they are just failing miserably. It is heartbreaking to see this happen. This has been going on for the past 1 and ½ years now and there seems to be o end to it. The crisis just keeps adding to our problems and there is no way out.