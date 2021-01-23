Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Thanks PM Modi For COVID Vaccine

COVID 19 vaccine has been exported to Brazil and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday thanked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to his Twitter and shared a pic of Hindu God Hanuman carryign the jabs from India to Brazil.

Jair Bolsonaro tweeted, "Namaskar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!"

Narendra Modi replied to the tweet as, "The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare." Here is the tweet.

The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare. https://t.co/0iHTO05PoM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

On January 23rd, a press release by CSMIA said that, "The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) carrying 2 million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo."

The Ministry of External Affairs said that, "The Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January 2021."

The official Twitter account of US Department of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) also lauded India's role in global health. Here is the tweet.