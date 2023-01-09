Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep concerns over reports of rioting in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro and asserted democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. Modi tweeted, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities he wrote in support of the new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who took charge last week.

Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

The supporters of far-right leader Bolsonaro who refused to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and the presidential palace in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

Lula who is assuming office for the third time after far-right incumbent Bolsonaro’s reelection bid failed. His return to power has been widely supported by his followers, however, opponents are against his comeback, which has led to these riots.

⚠️#BREAKING | 📍#BRAZIL THE NATIONAL CONGRESS BUILDING IS BEING TOTALLY OCCUPIED BY PROTESTERS

pic.twitter.com/tDKIMcIkiR — Direto da América (@DiretoDaAmerica) January 8, 2023

Police were called in and a massive evacuation continues in Brazil and reports state that the police have regained control of the government buildings. At least 180 people have now been arrested so far.

The United States condemned any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil and President Joe Biden tweeted that he looked forward to continuing to work with Lula, calling the riots an “assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil.”

I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also tweeted in support of the Brazilian government. “The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK, " he said

The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 8, 2023

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said on Twitter that he condemned the assault on Brazil's democratic institutions but he was confident “the will of the Brazilian people and the country's institutions” would be respected

