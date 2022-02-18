Brazil: Petropolis Mudslide Toll At 117, More Than 100 Missing

The mountain city of Petropolis in Brazil was ravaged by mudslides that swept down the slopes killing at least 117 and leaving more than 116 missing after heavy showers. In a span of three hours, the city torrents of floodwaters and mudslides dragged cars and houses through the streets of the city during the most intense rainfall in decades on Tuesday. The state fire department said 25.8 centimeters of rain fell within three hours on Tuesday -- almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined. Rio de Janeiro's Governor Claudio Castro said in a press conference that the rains were the worst Petropolis has received since 1932.

Videos of the floodwaters are being shared on the internet. One video showed two buses sinking into a swollen river as its passengers clambered out the windows, scrambling for safety.

#Brazil > new video of the flooding in the Rio suburb of Petrópolis ;

Bus passengers are desperately fighting for their lives. The death toll from #flooding and #mudslide has risen to over 80 ... pic.twitter.com/hV8UuVdHy0 — Michael Barthel (@RealMiBaWi) February 16, 2022

The Brazil government confirmed the rising loss of life, and fear that many could still be feared buried in the mud beneath the city nestled in the mountains above the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil : At least 36 people found dead after severe flooding in #Petropolis, #Brazil pic.twitter.com/PoDgJ3X8b5 — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 16, 2022

The fear of more showers in the region has sparked a renewed concern among residents and rescue workers. Authorities insisted those living in at-risk areas should evacuate.

#Brazil - #RioDeJaneiro

Death toll has risesen to 23 after heavy rainfall causes major flooding in suburb

Petrópolis.pic.twitter.com/er51ce1ssT — Michael Barthel (@RealMiBaWi) February 16, 2022

Called the "Imperial City" Petropolis prosperity has also drawn residents from Rio's poorer regions and the population grew haphazardly, climbing mountainsides now covered with small residences packed tightly together, often in areas made more vulnerable by deforestation and inadequate drainage. Petropolis' city hall declared three days of mourning for the tragedy. ( Inputs from the Agencies)

Also Read: Justin Trudeau Imposes Curbs, Emergency in Canada Over COVID Protests