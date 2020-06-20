HYDERABAD: Despite a call to Boycott all Chinese smartphones and goods across India, Chinese company based smartphone maker's OnePlus 8 Pro sold out within a few minutes of going on sale through on e-commerce portal Amazon across India on Thursday, June 18.

The OnePlus 8 was not available for the new purchasers who went to purchase the smartphone within minutes after its sales began in online through Amazon, which is very surprising as the sales are very high amid calls for a boycott of Chinese smartphones and goods across India.

OnePlus 8 Pro has a very huge demand as the product, as the company had delayed the launch of this smartphone due to supply chain issues during the lockdown. The Oneplus lovers who were waiting for the launch of OnePlus 8 Pro have immediately placed the orders once the smartphones sales began online through Amazon.

But is very surprising that a Chinese smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro went out-of-stock withing minutes, amid the calls for a boycott of Chinese products s across India over teh killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a border clash.

This Chinese OnePlus is currently one of the top smartphone brands In India. Some of teh Chinese smartphone company's dominating the India market with over 70 per cent market share, which became a problem India based mobile company's.

As there were no ‘Made in India’ smartphones currently available to mobile users, Indians have very few alternatives to choose and they are preferably choosing Chinese smartphones with less cost and more features.

Reports state that there is no impact of ongoing border classes or the call to boycott Chinese products on the sales of Chinese products especially smartphones.

In order to avoid loss of sales to their products, the Chinese smartphone companies are projecting their products as Indian brands. Techno has decided to highlight the made in India to the packages that were being shipped to India for sales, and Vivo smartphone maker already shipping its mobiles with a made in India badge on the box.

Now the Indian smartphone brand Micromax is trying to increase their sales and making an attempt to make use of this opportunity and announce that it will make a comeback with three new budget smartphones under Rs 10,000.