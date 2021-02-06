Boy Wakes Up From Coma To Find The World Turned Upside Down Thanks To Coronavirus

The dangerous coronavirus has created a lot of fear to many people across the globe. We have faced a completely different situation in 2020 due to COVID-19. But, a British teenager who was in coma for the last 10 months recovered recently.

The 19-year-old Joseph Flavill met with a car accident on March 1st, 2020 and suffered a severe brain injury. He was rushed to Leicester General Hospital where he spent six months in coma and later shifted to Adderley Green, a neurological rehabilitation centre in Stroke-on-Trent four months ago. When he was in coma, he got affected with COVID-19 twice and recovered. He recovered from a stage two coma which means that he has no knowledge of what has happened in the last year.

Sally Flavill Smith the aunt of Joseph said that, “He won’t know anything about the pandemic as he’s been asleep for 10 months. His awareness is starting to improve now but we just don’t know what he knows. I just don’t know where to start with it. A year ago if someone had told me what was going to happen over the last year, I don’t think I would have believed it. I’ve got no idea how Joseph’s going to come to understand what we’ve all been through.”

Before the accident, according to a GoFundMe set up by family members to help his recovery, Joseph was a senior in high school with a passion for sports and music, and was set to win a gold Duke of Edinburgh medal, a youth achievement award, in May 2020.