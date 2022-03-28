Boy Jumps to Death During Orlando Free Fall Ride at Amusement Park

Orlando, US: A 14-year-old kid died after falling off a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida, according to sheriff's officials. Late Thursday, sheriff's deputies and emergency services responded to a report at Icon Park, which is located along International Drive in the city's tourism district.

The boy was injured after he fell from the Orlando Free Fall rollercoaster, which debuted late last year. He was transferred to a hospital and died, according to sheriff's officials.

Passengers on the ride were seen discussing difficulties with a seat restraint Thursday night in a video released by NBC's "Today" on Friday morning. The ride then began its ascent of the tower, with someone subsequently witnessed tumbling off.

On Friday morning, John Stine, sales director for the Slingshot Group, which owns the ride, told The Associated Press, "We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out to this young man's family."

According to Stine, the Free Fall ride and a nearby ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely. Icon Park's two rides are operated by his firm. "We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened," Stine added. According to Stine, the Free Fall attraction, which launched around the holidays, has previously had no complaints.

According to the park's website, the attraction is 430 feet (131 metres) tall and is described as the world's biggest free-standing drop tower.

According to the website, the attraction carries 30 guests as it climbs into the air, turns around the tower, and then tilts to face the earth before free falling at over 75 mph (120 kph).