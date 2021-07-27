Booker Prize Longlist 2021 Announced: Kazuo Ishiguro, Richard Powers in The Running

We have the final list for the Booker Prize this year. Among the top contenders are Kazuo Ishiguro and Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Powers. There are a total of 13 books and authors in the final race. One among them will be winning the award.

Announcing the longlist, the Booker Prizes posted on Twitter, “We are delighted to announce the #2021BookerPrize longlist! Watch chair of judges Maya Jasanoff introduce the 13 books selected with her fellow judges @horatiaharrod, @nataschaandsons, Chigozie Obioma and Rowan Williams.”

There are some veterans on the list. Among the finalists, we also have Kazuo Ishiguro who has been nominated for the fourth time. Earlier he also won a Booker Prize in 1989 for The Remains of the Day. Also, we have Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Powers.

Check out the complete Booker 2021 longlist:

1. A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam (Granta Books, Granta Publications)

2. Second Place by Rachel Cusk, (Faber)

3. The Promise by Damon Galgut, (Chatto & Windus, Vintage, PRH)

4. The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris (Tinder Press, Headline, Hachette Book Group)

5. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Faber)

6. An Island by Karen Jennings (Holland House Books)

7. A Town Called Solace by Mary Lawson (Chatto & Windus, Vintage, PRH)

8. No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood (Bloomsbury Circus, Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed (Viking, Penguin General, PRH)

10. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Hutchinson Heinemann, PRH)

11. China Room by Sunjeev Sahota (Harvill Secker, Vintage, PRH)

12. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Doubleday, Transworld Publishers, PRH)

13. Light Perpetual by Francis Spufford (Faber)

Among these 13, six will be shortlisted and the announcement will be made on September 14. The winner will be announced on November 3. The winning author will be getting $69,000 (50,000 pounds)